This massive asteroid once terrified scientists—now it’s a rare planetary experiment

Apophis will fly lower than satellites—just 18,600 miles from Earth—giving two billion people a front-row seat to a cosmic near-miss with geological consequences.
As Apophis slingshots past Earth, our planet’s gravity is expected to twist its orbit, spin, and possibly even trigger seismic activity inside the asteroid.
For the first time in history, a skyscraper-sized asteroid will be visible without a telescope—lighting up skies across parts of Asia, Africa, and Europe.
Originally labeled a Level 4 threat, Apophis once carried real impact risk. Now it’s a celestial case study in how science defused fear—by tracking it obsessively.
The flyby may jolt Apophis into a chaotic spin, giving researchers the rare chance to study asteroid behavior during a real-time gravitational encounter.
Apophis won’t hit Earth—but its 2029 pass offers the ultimate trial run for future asteroid defense missions, orbital physics, and rapid-response space tech.
Apophis could become only the third celestial body—after the Moon and Mars—where humans detect seismic activity from space, thanks to Earth’s tidal pull.
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx has a new target: Apophis. Renamed OSIRIS-APEX, it’s set to rendezvous mid-flyby and watch the asteroid’s surface shift in real time.
It won’t strike us—but Apophis will pass close enough to awaken old asteroid anxieties, and maybe some backyard astronomers, too.
