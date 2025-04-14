This one device in your home has more gold than a mine. Seriously

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Hidden Gold

That old phone in your drawer? It could contain 22-carat gold—most of which ends up buried in landfills every year.

Digital Ore

E-waste holds more gold per ton than mined rock. Up to 400 grams per ton—yet 80% of global e-waste remains unrecycled.

Toxic Tradeoff

Traditional gold recovery uses mercury or cyanide—methods that poison ecosystems while chasing precious metal.

Protein Sponge

ETH Zurich scientists found a cleaner way: a sponge made from cheese industry waste traps gold ions from dissolved electronics.

Cheese to Chips

The sponge is made from whey protein fibrils, turning dairy leftovers into a high-tech tool for sustainable mining.

Heat to Gold

Once captured, gold is heated into 22-carat nuggets. Twenty circuit boards can yield nearly half a gram of pure gold.

Aerogel Alchemy

This spongey, gold-loaded aerogel could shift how the world views “waste” — it’s not garbage, it’s a resource mine.

Circular Future

Combined with other recovery methods, this tech could lead to smarter, more sustainable electronics recycling worldwide.

Trash to Treasure

This eco-breakthrough is more than a novelty—it redefines e-waste as a goldmine and a path to cleaner tech practices.
Related Stories

‘Before Oxygen, before us’: This microbe may be the root of all life on Earth 'Green, red, even purple': The true colors of Earth’s past and future oceans 'The Ohio mystery returns': The sacred geometry NASA wouldn’t believe 'Mechanic to mega star': 9 reasons Ajith’s ₹350 crore life is the ultimate plot twist