‘This ship runs on booze’:  Japan’s 310,000-ton methanol monster is coming

Methanol Giant

Japan’s new 310,000-ton oil tanker will be the world’s first VLCC powered by methanol—slashing emissions with tech ready for long voyages, says NYK Line.

Green Sea

By 2028, this massive ship will cruise the Malacca Strait with a dual-fuel engine that can cut CO₂ by up to 40% using green methanol derived from biomass.

Fuel Shift

Traditional heavy oil is out. Methanol—a fuel already used in industry—takes over, bringing cleaner combustion without overhauling port infrastructure.

Malacca Max

At 339.5 meters long, the tanker is built to just fit the Malacca Strait, ensuring it can dominate the critical oil corridor from the Middle East to Asia.

Power Recycled

A built-in shaft generator will recover waste energy from the engine, boosting fuel efficiency and cutting power losses, say NYK’s design engineers.

Emission Titan

Shipping emits as much CO₂ as Germany. Japan’s tanker attacks that problem head-on with tech that could shift the global shipping landscape.

All-Japan Alliance

Developed by NYK, Idemitsu, IINO, and Nippon Shipyard, this ship marks a rare national-scale partnership for maritime decarbonization.

Realistic Revolution

Unlike futuristic hydrogen systems, methanol tech is plug-and-play with today’s ships. That means faster adoption for ocean giants.

2028 Ready

Idemitsu already locked in a long-term charter. The ship isn’t just a green concept—it’s a real-world vessel with a job waiting.
