'Time does not end': Quantum study suggests black holes may lead to other universes

Beyond the End

Black holes may not be final destinations. New research suggests they could evolve into white holes—spitting matter back into the cosmos.

Cosmic Reversal

While black holes consume everything, their mirror image—white holes—would do the opposite: expelling energy and matter across space.

Time Continues

Quantum mechanics says time can’t just stop. If black holes follow this rule, then the “end” inside them might actually be a new beginning.

Singularity Rethink

That point of infinite density may not exist after all. Instead, it could be a bridge—transforming collapsed matter into something new.

White Hole Window

If real, white holes might spew out ancient particles or even birth baby universes, completely rewriting our cosmic map.

Dark Energy Link

The study proposes a bold twist: time itself may be tied to dark energy—continuing beyond black hole boundaries in a new, unknown form.

Birth of a Universe

What if every black hole leads to another universe? This theory could explain where time, matter, and energy go after collapse.

Still Invisible

No white hole has ever been observed—but researchers believe they might hide in plain sight, misidentified or hidden beyond our reach.

Quantum Awakening

This idea bridges classical physics and quantum theory—transforming black holes from tombs of time into tunnels of transformation.

