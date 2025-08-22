Truck driver earns ₹18 lakh/month: Outsmarts MBAs with roadside vlogs

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Truck Trumps Tech

He never cleared Class 6. Now he earns more than MBAs and software engineers—just by filming his cooking and travels inside a dusty Indian truck.

Viral Velocity

What began with a dashcam and a roadside meal is now a media empire. Rajesh’s YouTube channel sometimes pulls in ₹18 lakh a month—more than many CEOs.

Bhutan to Bandwidth

From hauling goods across Bhutan to hauling in millions of views—Rajesh turned highway miles into monetized gold, one vlog at a time.

Sons Behind Scenes

His teenage sons shoot, edit, and upload. It’s not just a family business—it’s a grassroots production studio on wheels.

Masala Millionaire

He still cooks in his truck cabin with roadside spices and makeshift utensils—while earning lakhs per month. It’s not gourmet, but it’s gold on YouTube.

Mechanic to Mogul

He fixed truck engines as a teen. Now he runs one of India’s most-watched trucking channels. No degree. No marketing. Just hustle.

MBA, Who?

While B-school grads chase unicorns, Rajesh logs 12-hour drives and outsizes their paychecks. His only classroom? The open road.

Mahindra's Muse

Even Anand Mahindra tweeted him as “Monday Motivation.” Corporate India’s icons now look up to a vlogger from Jamtara.

House in Progress

Despite raking in lakhs, he still drives trucks daily—saving to build his dream home brick by brick. No PR team. No real estate sponsors. Just raw grind.
