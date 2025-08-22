Truck driver earns ₹18 lakh/month: Outsmarts MBAs with roadside vlogs

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
He never cleared Class 6. Now he earns more than MBAs and software engineers—just by filming his cooking and travels inside a dusty Indian truck.
What began with a dashcam and a roadside meal is now a media empire. Rajesh’s YouTube channel sometimes pulls in ₹18 lakh a month—more than many CEOs.
From hauling goods across Bhutan to hauling in millions of views—Rajesh turned highway miles into monetized gold, one vlog at a time.
His teenage sons shoot, edit, and upload. It’s not just a family business—it’s a grassroots production studio on wheels.
He still cooks in his truck cabin with roadside spices and makeshift utensils—while earning lakhs per month. It’s not gourmet, but it’s gold on YouTube.
He fixed truck engines as a teen. Now he runs one of India’s most-watched trucking channels. No degree. No marketing. Just hustle.
While B-school grads chase unicorns, Rajesh logs 12-hour drives and outsizes their paychecks. His only classroom? The open road.
Even Anand Mahindra tweeted him as “Monday Motivation.” Corporate India’s icons now look up to a vlogger from Jamtara.
Despite raking in lakhs, he still drives trucks daily—saving to build his dream home brick by brick. No PR team. No real estate sponsors. Just raw grind.