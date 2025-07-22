Trump wants cane sugar in Coke: But is it actually any healthier?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Donald Trump wants your Coke “healthier”—by swapping corn syrup for cane sugar. But does this nostalgic tweak change anything, or is it just political fizz?
Cane sugar sounds clean, corn syrup sounds chemical—but experts say Coke’s still a sugar bomb, no matter which sweetener’s inside. Is Trump selling a myth?
"Mexican Coke" uses cane sugar—and it's a cult favorite for taste. But nutritionally? It’s nearly identical to U.S. Coke. So why are people fooled?
Trump thanked Coca-Cola for “going natural.” Scientists, meanwhile, called it “PR spin.” What does the science actually say about cane vs. corn?
Coke hasn’t confirmed a change, but discussions are real. Is this a marketing play, a policy flex, or a quiet nod to health-conscious voters?
Whether it’s high-fructose corn syrup or cane sugar, your body gets hit with the same glucose-fructose combo. So why do people still think one is better?
Swapping sweeteners won’t alter Coke’s calorie count or sugar hit—still 150 calories, 40 grams of sugar. A new label, same old load.
Fresh sugarcane juice has antioxidants—processed cane sugar doesn’t. Yet “cane juice” on labels tricks people into thinking it’s healthier. It’s not.
This isn’t just about soda. Trump’s cane sugar pitch taps into anti-corn, pro-“natural” sentiment—and just might reshape food marketing in 2025.