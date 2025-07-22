Trump wants cane sugar in Coke: But is it actually any healthier?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Syrup Switch

Donald Trump wants your Coke “healthier”—by swapping corn syrup for cane sugar. But does this nostalgic tweak change anything, or is it just political fizz?

Health Mirage

Cane sugar sounds clean, corn syrup sounds chemical—but experts say Coke’s still a sugar bomb, no matter which sweetener’s inside. Is Trump selling a myth?

Mexico’s Secret

"Mexican Coke" uses cane sugar—and it's a cult favorite for taste. But nutritionally? It’s nearly identical to U.S. Coke. So why are people fooled?

Cane Claim

Trump thanked Coca-Cola for “going natural.” Scientists, meanwhile, called it “PR spin.” What does the science actually say about cane vs. corn?

Sweet Talk

Coke hasn’t confirmed a change, but discussions are real. Is this a marketing play, a policy flex, or a quiet nod to health-conscious voters?

Glucose Games

Whether it’s high-fructose corn syrup or cane sugar, your body gets hit with the same glucose-fructose combo. So why do people still think one is better?

Label Illusion

Swapping sweeteners won’t alter Coke’s calorie count or sugar hit—still 150 calories, 40 grams of sugar. A new label, same old load.

Juice Confusion

Fresh sugarcane juice has antioxidants—processed cane sugar doesn’t. Yet “cane juice” on labels tricks people into thinking it’s healthier. It’s not.

Political Sweetener

This isn’t just about soda. Trump’s cane sugar pitch taps into anti-corn, pro-“natural” sentiment—and just might reshape food marketing in 2025.
Related Stories

Urfi Javed’s lip filler shock: 9 things you didn’t know about cosmetic tweaks Snakes, ash, and inner fire: What Lord Shiva says about wealth, power, and letting go 'The NASA-ISRO experiment': How NISAR will scan Earth’s secrets every 12 days Are We Just a 2D Trick?: The bold theory turning physics inside out