'Two giants, one hot spot': Earth’s largest volcano just found its twin beneath the Pacific

Hidden Connection

After decades of speculation, scientists have linked the massive Ontong-Java Plateau to the Louisville hotspot, solving a volcanic mystery that rewrites the Pacific Ocean’s geologic history.

Ghost Mountains

A trail of ancient seamounts near Samoa, once overlooked, turned out to be fossil clues—evidence of a lost volcanic track from tens of millions of years ago, long buried or submerged.

Pacific Puzzle

By tracing volcanic “footprints,” researchers pieced together a shattered record of seafloor motion, reshaping our understanding of how Earth’s plates have drifted and evolved.

Hotspot Trail

As tectonic plates move, hotspots leave volcanic scars behind. This trail, once obscured, now reveals that the same hotspot built both the Ontong-Java Plateau and the Louisville seamount chain.

Credit: NIWA

Model Rewrite

Older models of Pacific plate movement didn’t match the physical record. With this new data, scientists have revised Pacific plate models, changing how we predict tectonic behavior.

Subducted Evidence

Parts of the original hotspot trail were pushed beneath the crust, lost in subduction zones. To find the connection, scientists had to explore submerged, forgotten volcanoes deep in the ocean.

Credit: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Footprint Science

The team compared volcanic trails to footprints in the sand—older as you move away from the source. This analogy helped track how the Pacific Ocean basin evolved over deep time.

Geological Breakthrough

Published in Nature, this finding is one of the most significant tectonic discoveries in years—uniting distant volcanic systems and unlocking millions of years of hidden planetary activity.

More Mysteries

Though one mystery is solved, countless more remain. This study opens the door to tracing other ancient volcanic features and uncovering the deep dynamics of Earth’s shifting surface.

