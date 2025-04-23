Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Seismologists detected earthquakes 20–40 km deep under the Sierra—far below normal quake zones, revealing hidden crustal movement.
The lithosphere is actively detaching beneath central Sierra Nevada—peeling off and sinking like tectonic skin.
Seismic imaging shows Earth’s lower crust is sinking into the mantle—an underground process reshaping the range.
Rock layers beneath the range show compression patterns like stretched clay—evidence of intense subterranean deformation.
Unexpected deep quakes may stem from cooling crust being pulled downward, staying brittle enough to crack under pressure.
Seismic scans revealed a 40–70 km mantle layer changing from south to north—southern Sierra is detached, central is mid-peel.
Foundering may explain how continents form—lighter crust rises while dense material dives deep, creating land masses.
This process is invisible at the surface but leaves geological scars that trace millions of years of tectonic history.
Scientists believe similar foundering may be underway in the Andes—and even hinted at in Venus’s mantle activity.