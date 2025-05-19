'Unlike anything on Earth': China finds mutant microbe thriving in space station

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A tiny microbe named Niallia tiangongensis just made history aboard China’s Tiangong Space Station—thriving in zero gravity and radiation like it was built for the cosmos.
Forget aliens. Scientists just found a real-life microbial survivor clinging to cabin walls in space. Its adaptations could help—or harm—future astronauts.
Unlike Earth bugs, this space-hardened bacteria has evolved supercharged stress-response systems, helping it dodge DNA damage from cosmic radiation like a pro.
Microbes in space don’t just survive—they mutate. This new strain could challenge astronaut immunity or corrode vital spacecraft components if left unchecked.
Representative pic
China’s space microbiome surveillance program, CHAMP, detected the bacteria’s unusual behavior—part of a broader effort to control life in artificial habitats.
Tiangongensis might hold secrets to safer space travel—but its enzymes and metabolism could also unlock waste-recycling tech and industrial breakthroughs back on Earth.
The Tiangong Station isn’t just a space lab—it’s a petri dish for next-gen microbes. The kind that could power future farms, clean waste, or even fight infections.
Some space microbes can eat through steel. Could Niallia tiangongensis pose a threat to spacecraft integrity? Engineers are already asking the hard questions.
From agriculture to medicine, the lessons from this floating bacteria might ripple down to Earth. One small bug in space, one giant leap for microbiology.
