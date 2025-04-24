'Uranus just blinked': Astronomers chase starlight to uncover the ice giant’s mysterious skies

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
On April 7, Uranus blocked a distant star, creating a perfect window to study its atmosphere—a chance last seen in 1996.
As the starlight bent through Uranus’s stratosphere, scientists captured a light curve revealing temperature, pressure, and density profiles.
The event offered a rare “X-ray view” into Uranus’s middle atmosphere, a zone invisible to most telescopes without such alignments.
Over 30 astronomers at 18 sites across North America teamed up in NASA’s largest Uranus-focused campaign in decades.
New insights from this occultation could fuel support for a long-awaited Uranus mission—possibly launching in the 2030s.
Refined data from April’s event narrowed Uranus’s location in space by 125 miles, improving future spacecraft navigation.
A rehearsal eclipse in 2024, seen from Asia, prepped observatories and instruments for this April’s crucial alignment.
NASA’s IRTF in Hawaii helped detect subtle temperature gradients in Uranus’s atmosphere, capturing data through infrared wavelengths.
Caltech’s Emma Dahl highlighted the power of global collaboration in decoding the mysteries of Uranus’s dynamic, cloud-rich skies.