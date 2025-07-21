Urfi Javed’s lip filler shock: 9 things you didn’t know about cosmetic tweaks

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

1. Urfi’s Painful Reset

Urfi Javed’s raw video after dissolving her lip fillers showed her swollen face and unfiltered pain—proving cosmetic tweaks aren’t always glam.

2. Misplaced Fillers = Major Regret

Her fillers, done years ago, had shifted out of place. That’s what triggered the decision to dissolve them—reminding everyone that poor placement lasts.

3. She’s Not Done With Fillers—Yet

Urfi isn’t quitting fillers forever. She plans to go again, but this time with a more natural, subtle approach under trusted hands.

4. Celebs Love Plump for a Reason

From Urfi to international stars, lip fillers create fuller, more balanced lips, camera-ready faces, and an instant youth boost without surgery.

Representative pic

5. Fame Demands the Face

TV stars, influencers, and actors opt for fillers to enhance their screen presence—refined lips help meet ever-changing beauty standards.

Representative pic

6. Real Talk: Fillers Can Go Wrong

Swelling, bruising, misplacement, or overfilling are common risks. Urfi’s honesty shows the flip side of chasing perfection.

Representative pic

7. Trend Shift: Subtle Is Sexy

The overfilled look is out. Celebs are now dissolving old filler and going minimal—just enough to enhance, not exaggerate.

8. What It Costs in 2025

Lip fillers in India range from ₹8,000 to ₹50,000 per syringe. Premium clinics and brands cost more—but it’s your face, so don’t cut corners.

Representative pic

9. Choose Skill, Not Just Hype

Urfi’s biggest lesson? The doctor matters more than the deal. Expertise ensures results that are beautiful and safe.

