Urfi Javed’s lip filler shock: 9 things you didn’t know about cosmetic tweaks

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Urfi Javed’s raw video after dissolving her lip fillers showed her swollen face and unfiltered pain—proving cosmetic tweaks aren’t always glam.
Her fillers, done years ago, had shifted out of place. That’s what triggered the decision to dissolve them—reminding everyone that poor placement lasts.
Urfi isn’t quitting fillers forever. She plans to go again, but this time with a more natural, subtle approach under trusted hands.
From Urfi to international stars, lip fillers create fuller, more balanced lips, camera-ready faces, and an instant youth boost without surgery.
TV stars, influencers, and actors opt for fillers to enhance their screen presence—refined lips help meet ever-changing beauty standards.
Swelling, bruising, misplacement, or overfilling are common risks. Urfi’s honesty shows the flip side of chasing perfection.
The overfilled look is out. Celebs are now dissolving old filler and going minimal—just enough to enhance, not exaggerate.
Lip fillers in India range from ₹8,000 to ₹50,000 per syringe. Premium clinics and brands cost more—but it’s your face, so don’t cut corners.
Urfi’s biggest lesson? The doctor matters more than the deal. Expertise ensures results that are beautiful and safe.