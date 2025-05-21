US gets $500 bn Golden Dome: But can it keep Chinese weapons out? Here's what we know

Trump’s Dome

Donald Trump is spearheading the Golden Dome—a $500 billion missile defense system designed to blanket America in an impenetrable shield. It's the boldest space-based military project since Star Wars.

Sky Fortress

At its core, Golden Dome fuses thousands of satellites with land, sea, and AI-controlled interceptors. From hypersonics to drone swarms, every threat is tracked, targeted, and intercepted across multiple layers of defense.

Four-Phase Kill

Golden Dome operates across four critical phases—pre-launch, boost, midcourse, and terminal—allowing it to detect, follow, and destroy projectiles at every step of their flight path, including before they even leave enemy soil.

Laser Eyes

The most futuristic piece? Space-based interceptors—armed with high-energy lasers and kinetic weapons—floating in orbit, ready to vaporize threats before they reach the U.S. coastline. It’s no longer science fiction.

Representative pic

AI War Room

Golden Dome’s brain is a real-time, AI-driven command center that fuses satellite data, radar, infrared signatures, and human decision-making in milliseconds. One glitch—and the shield could miss a warhead.

Representative pic

Dragon’s Arsenal

But while the U.S. is building a shield, China is stockpiling spears. Hypersonic glide vehicles, armed drones, and intercontinental missiles loaded with decoys are all being designed to bypass, fool, or overwhelm even the most advanced U.S. defenses.

Orbit Hunters

China’s anti-satellite missiles can target Golden Dome’s orbital nodes. Just a few successful hits could cripple the detection and tracking network, creating invisible corridors for incoming warheads.

Representative pic

Cyber Eclipse

Beijing’s elite cyber units have a singular mission: hack, jam, or hijack the command links that hold Golden Dome together. If they succeed, interception systems could go dark just as missiles light up the sky.

Space Cold War

Far from deterring conflict, Golden Dome may be igniting a new global arms race. As the U.S. builds the ultimate shield, China is racing to develop the perfect sword. And both sides know—space is now the frontline.
