'US off the table': 9 countries Indian students can turn to if America shuts its doors

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
If the U.S. says no, Canada’s rolling out the red carpet—with top-tier education, multicultural campuses, and PR pathways. Just be ready for ₹36–65 lakh per year.
Oxford, Cambridge, and a global alumni network—what’s not to like? The UK remains a strong Plan B, though London living can bump your bill to ₹57 lakh annually.
With vibrant student life and post-study work rights, Australia blends beach life with classroom rigour. Expect to shell out ₹35–44 lakh a year.
Why pay ₹40 lakh when you can pay nothing? Germany’s public universities offer almost-free tuition—just ₹10–11 lakh for living costs. Ideal for STEM dreamers.
Baguettes, business schools, and bilingual brilliance. Public universities in France cost just ₹10–22 lakh a year—cheaper if you can handle a bit of French.
Closer to home and fiercely competitive, Singapore offers a slick education at ₹20–45 lakh yearly. Safe, strategic, and saturated with opportunity.
The Netherlands is buzzing with English-taught degrees and innovation. Expect to spend ₹16–31 lakh yearly in this student-friendly haven.
From tech to finance, Ireland’s got the jobs—and English-speaking ease. Study here for ₹18–28 lakh a year, with great chances to stay and work.
New Zealand’s scenic campuses and supportive policies make it a hidden gem for Indian students. It’ll cost ₹27–41 lakh, but the vibe is priceless.