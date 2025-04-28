Vacation plans?  9 pocket-friendly  Kashmir alternatives  to book now

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Manali lures budget adventurers with snowy slopes, lively cafes, and misty mornings, all wrapped into 5 days starting at just ₹8,000.
Shimla’s winding lanes and pine forests create a magical world where ₹8,000 can buy you cool breezes, hot momos, and unforgettable sunsets.
Munnar’s emerald hills and misty plantations turn every ₹9,000 trip into a steamy romance between you and the rolling clouds.
Coorg’s lush estates whisper secrets of slow living, where ₹7,500 unlocks waterfalls, forest treks, and coffee so fresh it almost hums.
Auli’s powdered slopes and glassy lakes promise a snow-lover’s dream, packing thrilling activities and cozy stays into ₹12,400.
Spiti’s rugged moonscapes stretch endlessly under icy blue skies, making ₹80,000 feel like the price of walking on another planet.
Tawang’s frozen monasteries and swirling mists offer a six-day journey through dreamscapes, all bundled neatly for ₹24,500.
Lansdowne’s forgotten trails and British-era cottages weave quiet magic around ₹7,000 weekends meant for soul-searching and stargazing.
Chikmagalur’s hills roll like green waves, and at ₹7,000, you can sip coffee with the clouds, waking up inside a postcard every morning.