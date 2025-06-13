Vande Bharat Gets a Bed: What to expect from the new sleeper-class revolution

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Fiberglass Future

Step inside the Vande Bharat Sleeper and you’re in a spaceship on rails—lightweight fiberglass panels, stainless steel sheen, and seamless modular design redefine what Indian train travel looks like.

Sixteen Strong

Sixteen coaches, zero clutter. With room for up to 1,128 passengers and a clever mix of tiers, this sleeper train is poised to balance crowd control and comfort like never before.

Tiered Temptations

From cushy First-Class cabins to cost-conscious AC 3-Tier, the Vande Bharat Sleeper caters to every wallet and wanderer—making luxury feel accessible, not elite.

Price War Brewing

Early fare leaks suggest a Rajdhani rival in disguise. With sleeper prices projected between ₹2,000–₹5,100, it’s not just about speed—it’s about value with a velvet touch.

Accessible Journey

With Braille-labeled interiors, specially-abled berths, and accessible toilets, this isn’t just design—it’s dignity on wheels, aiming to make inclusion the new Indian standard.

Fireproofed Future

From deformation tubes to fire barriers, these coaches are more fortress than carriage. ATP systems and crash-resistant tech mean safety isn’t optional—it’s engineered.

Pantry Revolution

Modular kitchens on wheels? Yes, please. Fresh meals, ambient lighting, and reading lamps transform your compartment into a moving lounge, not a survival box.

Route Royals

Set your sights on the New Delhi–Mumbai and Howrah lines—Vande Bharat Sleepers will debut on the nation’s most iconic tracks, reimagining legacy routes with futuristic flair.

Trainmakers Unite

Chennai’s ICF is steering the charge, but BEML and private players are all aboard. Nine more trains by year-end and plans for 24-coach giants signal a manufacturing renaissance.
