'Vatican’s secret scroll': Did this 900-year-old prophecy predict 2027 doomsday?

Pope Francis died at 88 from a cerebral hemorrhage, ending an era—and igniting speculation that he may have been the final pope foretold in a medieval prophecy.
The mysterious 12th-century “Prophecy of the Popes” resurfaced after Francis’ death. Said to be hidden in Vatican archives, it predicts a final pope: “Peter the Roman.”
The prophecy claims the final pope will reign during the Church’s persecution, ending with Rome’s destruction and the return of the Judge—Christ himself.
If scholars are right, the timeline ends in 2027—442 years after its midpoint pope in 1585—making the final judgment less than two years away.
Of the nine frontrunners to succeed Francis, three are named Peter—including Erdő, Turkson, and Parolin—fueling fears that the prophecy is about to be fulfilled.
Phrases like “glory of the olive” and “eclipse of the sun” have eerily matched popes Benedict and John Paul II. Skeptics call it coincidence; believers, divine warning.
Attributed to Saint Malachy in 1139, the list names 112 popes with Latin phrases. Critics say it’s a forgery, yet many entries before 1590 are stunningly accurate.
The last line warns: “Peter the Roman… will feed his flock amid tribulations… then the seven-hilled city will be destroyed and the Judge will judge. The End.”
With the mourning period over, the conclave begins. Only cardinals under 80 can vote. The world waits to see if “Peter the Roman” rises—signaling the end.
