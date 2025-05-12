Venus’ Fiery Secret: How a thin crust could be fueling invisible volcanoes

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
NASA-funded research reveals Venus’ crust is thinner than thought—averaging just 25 miles—challenging long-held beliefs about its stagnant surface.
Venus’ lower crust becomes so dense it melts or breaks off, recycling material into the mantle—a process that may fuel hidden volcanic activity.
Though tectonic plates are absent, Venus still reshapes itself through heat-driven metamorphism deep beneath its unified, unbroken crust.
This crustal recycling mimics Earth’s mantle dynamics, suggesting Venus’ internal processes are more Earth-like than previously imagined.
The study proposes that Venus’ volcanic eruptions might be triggered by these melting crust zones, offering a hidden explanation for its fiery surface features.
Volcanic gases like CO₂ and water vapor from these underground events may still seep into Venus’ atmosphere, shaping its harsh climate.
Despite its hostile surface, Venus might hide Earth-like geological recycling systems—raising new questions about planets without tectonics.
Scientists still lack direct proof of current eruptions on Venus, but models suggest its volcanoes might be active—and deceptively quiet.
NASA’s findings hint at complex volcanic cycles on Venus, underscoring the need for new missions to unlock its subterranean mysteries.
