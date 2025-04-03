'Venus gone wild': New class of planets emerges from the shadows of cosmic dust

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Not What It Seemed

Once labeled a mini-Neptune, Enaiposha flipped expectations when its atmosphere revealed more Venus-like traits, thick with gases and hidden beneath mysterious hazes.

Born of Fire

This superheated world orbits just 47 light-years away, shrouded in a dense cocktail of hydrogen, helium, methane, and carbon dioxide—like a Venus turned up to 11.

Venus on Steroids

Enaiposha is now considered a “super-Venus,” with an even thicker atmosphere than Earth’s sister planet—brimming with greenhouse gases and metallic elements.

Cosmic Smoke

The planet's hazy atmosphere is so thick it baffles even JWST’s instruments, with aerosols and clouds obscuring nearly every attempt at a clear reading.

Carbon Signal

A faint but real trace of CO2 was found in its air—a smoking gun pointing to intense greenhouse conditions similar to those that made Venus hellish.

Credit: NASA/JPL

Hard to Read

Studying Enaiposha’s atmosphere was a puzzle; its cloudy cover distorted the spectrum so much that astronomers had to tease out patterns from near-noise.

No Life, Big Lessons

While it’s far too hot to support life, Enaiposha is a goldmine for understanding how planets form, evolve, and maybe even become uninhabitable.

Alien Evolution

This planet might show how mini-Neptunes evolve into toxic, cloudy super-Venus types—an insight that could explain strange worlds across the galaxy.

New Planet Class

Enaiposha may represent an entirely new category of planets—neither Neptune nor Earth-like, but smoldering super-Venus worlds caught in chemical chaos.

Representative pic
Related Stories

'3,000-year journey': A dying star’s light is about to dazzle Earth for first time since 1946 ‘The dust that eats lungs’: Mars hides a threat that even NASA did not predict 'The Great Unconformity Solved?' : Tiny crystals reveal Earth’s biggest geologic mystery ‘James Webb’s wild find’: This galaxy is so bright, it is breaking the Big Bang timeline