‘Venus on steroids’: This super-hot exoplanet could be a missing link

Enaiposha (GJ 1214 b) isn’t a mini-Neptune—it’s a scorching, haze-filled world with a dense, metal-rich atmosphere unlike anything seen before.
This bizarre exoplanet, located just 47 light-years from Earth, may be a missing link between gas giants and rocky super-Earths.
Scientists thought Enaiposha was a typical mini-Neptune—until JWST’s infrared eyes exposed its thick haze and unexpected chemical mix.
Like Venus, Enaiposha is wrapped in an impenetrable cloud layer. But its sky is filled with aerosols and strange molecules that scientists struggle to explain.
This planet’s atmosphere contains carbon dioxide, water, methane, and metals—raising new questions about how exoplanets evolve over time.
JWST’s readings suggest Enaiposha may have once been Neptune-like, slowly shedding its atmosphere to become a super-heated, Venus-like world.
Some planets may transform from gas giants into rocky worlds over billions of years. Enaiposha could be caught mid-metamorphosis.
Its extreme haze blocks almost all light, making it one of the most difficult exoplanets to study—yet also one of the most intriguing.
If Enaiposha is evolving, thousands of other exoplanets could be undergoing similar transformations, hidden in plain sight.
