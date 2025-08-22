Vet warning: 9 dog breeds that should never live in India’s climate

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
That gorgeous Siberian Husky might be Instagram gold—but in India’s heat, it’s a walking health hazard. Their Arctic coat turns deadly fast.
Saint Bernards were bred to rescue lost souls in Swiss snow. In Indian cities? They're the ones needing rescue—from heat, humidity, and dehydration.
Their lion-like fluff might look royal, but Chow Chows overheat dangerously in India. Groomers can’t keep up, and ACs aren't always enough.
English Bulldogs can’t pant properly in the heat. One hot afternoon walk could land them in the vet’s ICU. Short nose, short fuse, serious risk.
Samoyeds light up every dog park—but their snow-white fluff insulates against cold, not heat. In India, it’s a fur coat with nowhere to escape.
Malamutes are built for icy treks, not traffic jams in 40°C. Heatstroke is common, and their suffering is silent—until it’s too late.
Newfoundlands are lovable giants who thrive in freezing lakes. But India’s climate? It turns their coats into sweat traps and their bodies into furnaces.
The Bernese Mountain Dog’s velvety coat may be soft to touch, but it’s a heat magnet. These gentle giants can barely survive summer walks.
Tibetan Mastiffs love high-altitude chill. At sea level, they're slow, stressed, and stuck indoors. The price? Their quality of life—every single day.