Vet warning: 9 dog breeds that should never live in India’s climate

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Fluff Fatality

That gorgeous Siberian Husky might be Instagram gold—but in India’s heat, it’s a walking health hazard. Their Arctic coat turns deadly fast.

Melting Giants

Saint Bernards were bred to rescue lost souls in Swiss snow. In Indian cities? They're the ones needing rescue—from heat, humidity, and dehydration.

Chow Chow Crisis

Their lion-like fluff might look royal, but Chow Chows overheat dangerously in India. Groomers can’t keep up, and ACs aren't always enough.

Snout Struggles

English Bulldogs can’t pant properly in the heat. One hot afternoon walk could land them in the vet’s ICU. Short nose, short fuse, serious risk.

Cold-Blooded Beauty

Samoyeds light up every dog park—but their snow-white fluff insulates against cold, not heat. In India, it’s a fur coat with nowhere to escape.

Alaskan Alarm

Malamutes are built for icy treks, not traffic jams in 40°C. Heatstroke is common, and their suffering is silent—until it’s too late.

Newfie Nightmare

Newfoundlands are lovable giants who thrive in freezing lakes. But India’s climate? It turns their coats into sweat traps and their bodies into furnaces.

Bernese Burnout

The Bernese Mountain Dog’s velvety coat may be soft to touch, but it’s a heat magnet. These gentle giants can barely survive summer walks.

Tibetan in Trouble

Tibetan Mastiffs love high-altitude chill. At sea level, they're slow, stressed, and stuck indoors. The price? Their quality of life—every single day.
