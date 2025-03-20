‘Voyager’s failing signals’: The urgent need for a new deep space probe

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Solar Shield

The heliosphere is a massive bubble created by the Sun, protecting our solar system from harmful cosmic radiation and interstellar threats.

Mysterious Shape

Scientists don’t know the true shape of the heliosphere—it could be spherical, comet-like, or even croissant-shaped, with vast size variations.

Voyager’s Clues

NASA’s Voyager 1 and 2 are the only probes to cross into interstellar space, but their outdated instruments can’t fully analyze the heliosphere’s boundaries.

Interstellar Probe Plans

NASA is considering a new interstellar probe to study the heliosphere from the outside, providing unprecedented data on its structure and interactions.

Credit : NASA

Aging Spacecraft

Voyager probes will stop transmitting data before a new mission reaches interstellar space, creating a critical gap in deep-space exploration.

Supernova Impact

The heliosphere blocks cosmic rays, but scientists believe past supernovae may have temporarily shrunk it, exposing Earth to radiation and influencing evolution.

Representative pic

Magnetic Interactions

At the heliosphere’s tail, charged particles mix with interstellar plasma through magnetic reconnection, affecting space weather within the solar system.

Representative pic

The 50-Year Journey

An interstellar probe would need at least 50 years to exit the heliosphere, meaning NASA must launch soon or risk decades without data.

The Ultimate Goal

Understanding the heliosphere’s shape and defenses helps us prepare for space travel, predict cosmic threats, and uncover our solar system’s place in the universe.

Representative pic
Related Stories

‘Are we really special?’: James Webb’s latest images of exoplanents in HR 8799 may hold clue ‘Not one, but two’: Stunning discovery rewrites the origins of Homo Sapiens ‘Red pill, 100, kidney bean’: Netflix’s Adolescence reveals sinister emojis parents should know Australia hits a $5.7 trillion jackpot: Why this ore find could reshape the world