‘Voyager’s failing signals’: The urgent need for a new deep space probe

The heliosphere is a massive bubble created by the Sun, protecting our solar system from harmful cosmic radiation and interstellar threats.
Scientists don’t know the true shape of the heliosphere—it could be spherical, comet-like, or even croissant-shaped, with vast size variations.
NASA’s Voyager 1 and 2 are the only probes to cross into interstellar space, but their outdated instruments can’t fully analyze the heliosphere’s boundaries.
NASA is considering a new interstellar probe to study the heliosphere from the outside, providing unprecedented data on its structure and interactions.
Voyager probes will stop transmitting data before a new mission reaches interstellar space, creating a critical gap in deep-space exploration.
The heliosphere blocks cosmic rays, but scientists believe past supernovae may have temporarily shrunk it, exposing Earth to radiation and influencing evolution.
At the heliosphere’s tail, charged particles mix with interstellar plasma through magnetic reconnection, affecting space weather within the solar system.
An interstellar probe would need at least 50 years to exit the heliosphere, meaning NASA must launch soon or risk decades without data.
Understanding the heliosphere’s shape and defenses helps us prepare for space travel, predict cosmic threats, and uncover our solar system’s place in the universe.
