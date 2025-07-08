'Wait, What?': Katrina Kaif’s manager is getting rich off lipstick

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Skin Deep

Katrina Kaif didn’t just slap her name on a label—she tested formulas on her own face, picked pigments, and insisted on products that actually work for Indian skin.

Equity Glow

Unlike celeb collabs that fade post-launch, Katrina owns 41% of Kay Beauty. This isn’t a branding stunt—it’s a boardroom bet with real skin in the game.

Shelf Lock

Kay Beauty isn’t everywhere. It’s only on Nykaa, by design. That exclusivity fuels demand—and ensures every sale boosts their joint venture.

Behind Counters

While Katrina shapes the brand, Nykaa runs the engine—manufacturing, logistics, and placement across 100+ stores. It’s glam meets grit.

Model First

No Indian actress before her has done this: co-owning a full-scale beauty brand with a national retailer. It’s not endorsement—it’s equity.

Manager Stakes

Even Katrina’s longtime manager owns a slice of Kay Beauty, a rare behind-the-scenes move that speaks volumes about how tight this circle is.

Bollywood Blueprint

Since Kay’s success, everyone from Alia to Deepika is launching beauty lines. But none have matched the Nykaa-style scale—or Katrina’s deep grip.

Vegan Pitch

Vegan, cruelty-free, and tailored for Indian undertones—Kay didn’t chase trends. It helped set them, with authentic positioning from the start.

Profit Pretty

While most celeb brands fizzle in months, Kay Beauty’s margins and repeat customers tell a different story. It’s pretty—and profitable.
Related Stories

The visa with no taxes, no bosses, no strings: Indians are flocking to it Bira 91 disappeared at its peak: How a legal rename froze India’s fastest beer brand 'A business tip from Lord Krishna': Udupi’s catering empire has a 5,000-year-old secret 500 acres, 0 Mickey: Is India secretly building its own Disneyland in Haryana?