'Wait, What?': Katrina Kaif’s manager is getting rich off lipstick

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Katrina Kaif didn’t just slap her name on a label—she tested formulas on her own face, picked pigments, and insisted on products that actually work for Indian skin.
Unlike celeb collabs that fade post-launch, Katrina owns 41% of Kay Beauty. This isn’t a branding stunt—it’s a boardroom bet with real skin in the game.
Kay Beauty isn’t everywhere. It’s only on Nykaa, by design. That exclusivity fuels demand—and ensures every sale boosts their joint venture.
While Katrina shapes the brand, Nykaa runs the engine—manufacturing, logistics, and placement across 100+ stores. It’s glam meets grit.
No Indian actress before her has done this: co-owning a full-scale beauty brand with a national retailer. It’s not endorsement—it’s equity.
Even Katrina’s longtime manager owns a slice of Kay Beauty, a rare behind-the-scenes move that speaks volumes about how tight this circle is.
Since Kay’s success, everyone from Alia to Deepika is launching beauty lines. But none have matched the Nykaa-style scale—or Katrina’s deep grip.
Vegan, cruelty-free, and tailored for Indian undertones—Kay didn’t chase trends. It helped set them, with authentic positioning from the start.
While most celeb brands fizzle in months, Kay Beauty’s margins and repeat customers tell a different story. It’s pretty—and profitable.