Want Elon Musk-level intelligence? These 9 books are your shortcut

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Dune | Frank Herbert Explore galactic politics, systems thinking, and ecological insight in this sci-fi epic that sharpens your mind for complexity.
The Capitalist Manifesto | Johan Norberg Unpack the case for capitalism with a modern defense that boosts your economic understanding and system-level thinking.
Deep Learning | Goodfellow, Bengio, Courville Get fluent in the tech shaping the future—this deep dive into machine learning is a mental gym for the innovation-minded.
Foundation | Isaac Asimov Join the father of psychohistory in a saga where math predicts the fall of empires—perfect for long-game thinkers.
Zero to One | Peter Thiel Learn how to create from scratch—disrupt markets and think in bold, contrarian ways, straight from a Silicon Valley titan.
Benjamin Franklin | Walter Isaacson Dive into the biography of a polymath who embodied innovation, diplomacy, and relentless curiosity—just like Musk.
The Lean Startup | Eric Ries Discover the power of rapid iteration, MVPs, and real-time feedback—core tools in Elon’s entrepreneurial toolkit.
Sapiens | Yuval Noah Harari Understand how we got here—this sweeping journey through human history sharpens your global and evolutionary lens.
The Innovator’s Dilemma | Clayton Christensen Unlock how innovation topples giants—this book teaches strategic adaptability like few others can.