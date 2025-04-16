Want to space travel like Katy Perry? Here’s how many EMIs you will have to shell out

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Katy’s Cruise

Katy Perry can casually book a ₹3.75 crore Virgin Galactic seat. For the rest of us? It’s a dream wrapped in an EMI nightmare.

EMI Eclipse

To float like a celeb, you’ll need ₹793,577/month for 5 years. That’s more than most Indian CEOs pay in rent.

Loan to Launch

You’d be paying off your 30-minute space joyride for 60 months straight—hope the selfie’s worth it.

Balloon Break

Can’t afford orbit? Try a ₹50 lakh balloon ride to the stratosphere by 2026. Not space, but still gets you Earth’s curve and cloud-top selfies.

Credit: Space Aura

Desi Space Shot

Indian startup Space Aura plans launches from Karnataka & MP—₹50 lakh tickets, no passport needed.

Credit: Space Aura

Rs 209 Hope

Feeling lucky? Blue Origin and SERA run lotteries for suborbital trips. For ₹209, you might win a ₹4 crore view.

ISRO’s Promise

India’s space agency is prepping for suborbital tourism after 2030. But at ₹6 crore, it’s still not for aam aadmi.

Representative pic

Future or Fantasy?

Experts say real affordability—tickets under ₹5 lakh—could take another 10–15 years. Till then, it's dreamland.

Middle-Class Mars?

Until tech scales up, your best shot at space might be a VR headset, not a rocket seat.
