Want to space travel like Katy Perry? Here’s how many EMIs you will have to shell out

Katy Perry can casually book a ₹3.75 crore Virgin Galactic seat. For the rest of us? It’s a dream wrapped in an EMI nightmare.
To float like a celeb, you’ll need ₹793,577/month for 5 years. That’s more than most Indian CEOs pay in rent.
You’d be paying off your 30-minute space joyride for 60 months straight—hope the selfie’s worth it.
Can’t afford orbit? Try a ₹50 lakh balloon ride to the stratosphere by 2026. Not space, but still gets you Earth’s curve and cloud-top selfies.
Indian startup Space Aura plans launches from Karnataka & MP—₹50 lakh tickets, no passport needed.
Feeling lucky? Blue Origin and SERA run lotteries for suborbital trips. For ₹209, you might win a ₹4 crore view.
India’s space agency is prepping for suborbital tourism after 2030. But at ₹6 crore, it’s still not for aam aadmi.
Experts say real affordability—tickets under ₹5 lakh—could take another 10–15 years. Till then, it's dreamland.
Until tech scales up, your best shot at space might be a VR headset, not a rocket seat.