Was India really alone in the Pakistan war? The quiet power plays you missed

The West may have stayed publicly quiet, but that’s not abandonment. The US’s backchannel ceasefire role shows India’s strategic ties remain intact—just less noisy during South Asian flare-ups.
While India tangled with Pakistan, Beijing quietly expanded in the Indian Ocean, tested military hardware, and enjoyed Delhi’s diverted focus. Analysts call this China’s “biggest strategic win” of the conflict.
Ties with the US, Russia, France, Japan, and Israel are still solid. Defense pacts, intelligence sharing, and joint drills show these nations remain key to India’s long-term balancing act against China.
India launched a full-throttle global outreach—sending delegations, halting visas, and suspending water treaties. This aggressive diplomacy signals India’s refusal to let the post-war narrative slip away.
Islamabad pushed hard to internationalize Kashmir. Yet, apart from China, Türkiye, and a few Gulf states, global powers stuck to the “bilateral issue” line. Pakistan’s PR wins were loud but shallow.
India’s deeper ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece, and Armenia are reshaping its strategic map. Experts highlight this pivot as a smart counter to Türkiye and Pakistan’s growing defense ties.
Despite Pakistan’s lobbying spree, no major power switched allegiances. India’s role as a counterweight to China keeps it too valuable for the West and Asia to sideline.
India’s image took a hit with global mediation stepping in. Still, its domestic backing surged, and regionally, Delhi’s influence as a key security player remains firm.
The ceasefire froze the moment but escalated the stakes. Future skirmishes could spiral faster. India’s strategic imperative now: pivot from Pakistan distractions to the looming China challenge.