Was India really alone in the Pakistan war? The quiet power plays you missed

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Silent Partners

The West may have stayed publicly quiet, but that’s not abandonment. The US’s backchannel ceasefire role shows India’s strategic ties remain intact—just less noisy during South Asian flare-ups.

China’s Jackpot

While India tangled with Pakistan, Beijing quietly expanded in the Indian Ocean, tested military hardware, and enjoyed Delhi’s diverted focus. Analysts call this China’s “biggest strategic win” of the conflict.

Old Friends

Ties with the US, Russia, France, Japan, and Israel are still solid. Defense pacts, intelligence sharing, and joint drills show these nations remain key to India’s long-term balancing act against China.

Diplomatic Blitz

India launched a full-throttle global outreach—sending delegations, halting visas, and suspending water treaties. This aggressive diplomacy signals India’s refusal to let the post-war narrative slip away.

Pakistan’s PR Game

Islamabad pushed hard to internationalize Kashmir. Yet, apart from China, Türkiye, and a few Gulf states, global powers stuck to the “bilateral issue” line. Pakistan’s PR wins were loud but shallow.

Middle East Pivot

India’s deeper ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Greece, and Armenia are reshaping its strategic map. Experts highlight this pivot as a smart counter to Türkiye and Pakistan’s growing defense ties.

No New Converts

Despite Pakistan’s lobbying spree, no major power switched allegiances. India’s role as a counterweight to China keeps it too valuable for the West and Asia to sideline.

Image Bruised, Not Broken

India’s image took a hit with global mediation stepping in. Still, its domestic backing surged, and regionally, Delhi’s influence as a key security player remains firm.

Precarious Peace

The ceasefire froze the moment but escalated the stakes. Future skirmishes could spiral faster. India’s strategic imperative now: pivot from Pakistan distractions to the looming China challenge.
