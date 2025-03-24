‘Washing machine-sized wonder’:  NASA’s SPHEREx prepares to scan entire sky in cosmic infrared

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
SPHEREx has shed its dust cover in space, marking the first step toward unlocking secrets of the universe in infrared light.
The telescope is cooling to below -300°F; only then will its ultra-sensitive infrared camera begin capturing cosmic data.
SPHEREx will scan the entire sky in 102 infrared wavelengths—mapping stars, galaxies, and cosmic ice like never before.
The washing machine-sized telescope rides inside photon shields on a car-sized spacecraft, proving big science fits in small packages.
SPHEREx uses spectroscopy to decode the universe’s chemical makeup and track galaxy distances across space and time.
NASA engineers triggered two latches to release the telescope’s dust cover—springs launched it off into space to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.
A slight jiggle and temperature drop confirmed the dust cover was gone—allowing deep space’s chill to reach the telescope.
Launched March 11, SPHEREx is now prepping for science operations that aim to trace the history of cosmic evolution.
From galaxy formation to cosmic reionization and icy molecules in space—SPHEREx could help answer the universe’s biggest mysteries.