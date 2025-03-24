‘Washing machine-sized wonder’:  NASA’s SPHEREx prepares to scan entire sky in cosmic infrared

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Cosmic Eye Opens

SPHEREx has shed its dust cover in space, marking the first step toward unlocking secrets of the universe in infrared light.

Chilled to See

The telescope is cooling to below -300°F; only then will its ultra-sensitive infrared camera begin capturing cosmic data.

Sky Scanner

SPHEREx will scan the entire sky in 102 infrared wavelengths—mapping stars, galaxies, and cosmic ice like never before.

Tiny But Mighty

The washing machine-sized telescope rides inside photon shields on a car-sized spacecraft, proving big science fits in small packages.

Infrared Explorer

SPHEREx uses spectroscopy to decode the universe’s chemical makeup and track galaxy distances across space and time.

Smooth Separation

NASA engineers triggered two latches to release the telescope’s dust cover—springs launched it off into space to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

Cool Confirmation

A slight jiggle and temperature drop confirmed the dust cover was gone—allowing deep space’s chill to reach the telescope.

Mission Begins

Launched March 11, SPHEREx is now prepping for science operations that aim to trace the history of cosmic evolution.

Universal Questions

From galaxy formation to cosmic reionization and icy molecules in space—SPHEREx could help answer the universe’s biggest mysteries.

