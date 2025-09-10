We’ve been broadcasting to space for 20 years—and aliens might already know

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
NASA’s space signals are leaking—and scientists say aliens might already be listening in.
Powerful Earth transmissions don’t stop at Mars. They spill into space—and straight into alien ears.
If aliens were watching Mars align with Earth, there’s a 77% shot they caught our signal.
For 20 years, Earth’s loudest signals have been shouting into space. This study maps every shout.
We didn’t mean to broadcast our presence to the galaxy—but planetary alignments made it inevitable.
Forget waiting for signals—scientists now trace where our tech would be spotted first.
Most signals hug Earth’s orbital plane—meaning 95% of the sky is a cosmic blindspot.
The next generation of telescopes will aim straight at the planets bathed in our signals.
It’s not just what we send—it’s when and where. Alignments could be the Rosetta Stone of contact.