We’ve been broadcasting to space for 20 years—and aliens might already know

Cosmic Eavesdrop

NASA’s space signals are leaking—and scientists say aliens might already be listening in.

Signal Spill

Powerful Earth transmissions don’t stop at Mars. They spill into space—and straight into alien ears.

77% Chance

If aliens were watching Mars align with Earth, there’s a 77% shot they caught our signal.

Deep Space Leak

For 20 years, Earth’s loudest signals have been shouting into space. This study maps every shout.

Unintended Beacon

We didn’t mean to broadcast our presence to the galaxy—but planetary alignments made it inevitable.

SETI Flip

Forget waiting for signals—scientists now trace where our tech would be spotted first.

Orbital Blindspot

Most signals hug Earth’s orbital plane—meaning 95% of the sky is a cosmic blindspot.

Telescope Targets

The next generation of telescopes will aim straight at the planets bathed in our signals.

Alien Geometry

It’s not just what we send—it’s when and where. Alignments could be the Rosetta Stone of contact.
