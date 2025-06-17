What broke Iran and Israel? The secret shift that redrew Middle East loyalties

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
In 1979, Iran didn’t just sever ties with Israel—it handed over the Israeli embassy in Tehran to the PLO. The move was more than symbolic; it redefined Iran’s foreign policy overnight.
To Iran’s clerical elite, Israel isn’t a state—it’s a Western dagger in the heart of Islam. This isn’t just politics; it’s theology, ideology, and revolution rolled into one.
From Hezbollah in Lebanon to Hamas in Gaza, Iran arms and funds Israel’s enemies. Behind every rocket and drone lies a regional chessboard Tehran won’t stop playing.
Iran’s nuclear program terrifies Israel. But while Tel Aviv warns of Armageddon, Tehran cries hypocrisy—pointing to Israel’s own undeclared nuclear arsenal.
While the UAE signs accords and Saudi Arabia flirts with normalization, Iran digs in. Its hardline stance isn’t softening—it’s a badge of honor in a region moving on.
Iran doesn’t just oppose Israel—it markets that opposition. “Resistance” is a brand it exports to militias, media, and millions disillusioned with Arab state compromises.
By backing Shia militias and championing Palestine, Iran blurs sectarian lines to claim moral leadership in a largely Sunni Arab world. A dangerous, delicate balancing act.
Not all Iranians buy into the “Death to Israel” script. Reformists and youth question the obsession—while the regime doubles down, fearing ideological erosion.
The Abraham Accords rattled Tehran. As Arab states normalize ties, Iran finds itself the odd one out—more isolated, but also more defiant.