What happens if India goes to war with China? The answer could reshape the region

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
China’s $3.24 trillion war chest isn't just a number—it’s a weapon. With India’s reserves dwarfed in comparison, Beijing holds the power to squeeze supply chains, disrupt critical imports, and strangle economic lifelines without firing a shot.
While India boosts its defense spending, China races ahead with hypersonics, AI-powered drones, and cyber arsenals. The $245 billion defense budget isn't just for show—it's a widening gulf that India’s $72.6 billion struggles to bridge.
In the Himalayas, logistics win wars. China's high-altitude highways and airstrips outpace India’s strides, offering Beijing the upper hand in rapid troop mobilization along the volatile LAC. Geography, it seems, favors the prepared.
With Pakistan’s strategic tango with China tightening, India faces a chilling two-front war scenario. The threat? Simultaneous conflict in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh—a military nightmare stretching India’s defenses razor-thin.
China's navy casts a long shadow over the Indian Ocean. With bases from Gwadar to Djibouti, Beijing’s maritime reach threatens to choke India’s trade arteries, turning sea lanes into strategic choke points at Beijing’s whim.
The 2020 Mumbai blackout wasn’t a glitch—it was a warning. China's cyber warfare units have India’s critical infrastructure in their sights, capable of paralyzing banks, power grids, and telecoms without a single missile launch.
Despite “Make in India” rhetoric, nearly 60% of India's defense gear still comes from abroad. This dependency is a strategic liability, especially if foreign suppliers waver in a crisis or face Chinese diplomatic pressure.
War isn’t fought in battlefields alone. A prolonged conflict with China could bleed India’s economy, spike inflation, and ignite domestic unrest. Development goals would stall, risking long-term socio-economic turbulence.
Global sympathies aside, will India find allies willing to stand in harm’s way? Diplomatic overtures to the Quad and West are strong, but when push comes to shove, India may find itself isolated in a conflict with a superpower.