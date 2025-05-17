What happens if India goes to war with China? The answer could reshape the region

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Cash Crush

China’s $3.24 trillion war chest isn't just a number—it’s a weapon. With India’s reserves dwarfed in comparison, Beijing holds the power to squeeze supply chains, disrupt critical imports, and strangle economic lifelines without firing a shot.

Tech Chasm

While India boosts its defense spending, China races ahead with hypersonics, AI-powered drones, and cyber arsenals. The $245 billion defense budget isn't just for show—it's a widening gulf that India’s $72.6 billion struggles to bridge.

Road Trap

In the Himalayas, logistics win wars. China's high-altitude highways and airstrips outpace India’s strides, offering Beijing the upper hand in rapid troop mobilization along the volatile LAC. Geography, it seems, favors the prepared.

Twin Squeeze

With Pakistan’s strategic tango with China tightening, India faces a chilling two-front war scenario. The threat? Simultaneous conflict in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh—a military nightmare stretching India’s defenses razor-thin.

Ocean Strangle

China's navy casts a long shadow over the Indian Ocean. With bases from Gwadar to Djibouti, Beijing’s maritime reach threatens to choke India’s trade arteries, turning sea lanes into strategic choke points at Beijing’s whim.

Grid Ghosts

The 2020 Mumbai blackout wasn’t a glitch—it was a warning. China's cyber warfare units have India’s critical infrastructure in their sights, capable of paralyzing banks, power grids, and telecoms without a single missile launch.

Import Achilles

Despite “Make in India” rhetoric, nearly 60% of India's defense gear still comes from abroad. This dependency is a strategic liability, especially if foreign suppliers waver in a crisis or face Chinese diplomatic pressure.

Home Strain

War isn’t fought in battlefields alone. A prolonged conflict with China could bleed India’s economy, spike inflation, and ignite domestic unrest. Development goals would stall, risking long-term socio-economic turbulence.

Alone Risk

Global sympathies aside, will India find allies willing to stand in harm’s way? Diplomatic overtures to the Quad and West are strong, but when push comes to shove, India may find itself isolated in a conflict with a superpower.
Related Stories

Are vegans healthier? The data you don't see in social media debates No Turkey, no problem: 9 alternatives for Indian travelers this year Rolls-Royce at half price? These luxury cars are now within reach for Indians Donald Trump wants Apple out of India. But can Tim Cook really risk that? 9 points