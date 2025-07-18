What is Akash Prime? India’s 30 km missile just hit big at the China border

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
India just fired a missile 15,000 feet above sea level—and nailed both targets. The Akash Prime’s precision strike in Ladakh isn’t just technical triumph; it’s a message, delivered with altitude.
Two high-speed drones streaked across Ladakh’s sky. Moments later, they were vaporized mid-air. This wasn’t a war—it was a test. But it proved Akash Prime’s deadly accuracy under Himalayan pressure.
Forget imported guidance systems. The indigenous RF seeker on Akash Prime locked on like a bloodhound, navigating thin air and tricky altitudes. For India’s missile tech, this is a leap—literally and figuratively.
Weapons don’t just fail from enemy fire—they freeze, jam, stall. But Akash Prime was built to breathe in low oxygen and function in bone-cracking cold. It’s high-altitude survival, weaponized.
May 2025’s Operation Sindoor proved Akash systems could shoot down drones and jets in real combat. This new test? It’s a refinement—a smarter, faster, cooler cousin that remembers every battlefield lesson.
Weighing over 700 kg and packing a 60 kg warhead, you’d think Akash Prime would be static. Think again. Mounted on mobile launchers, it’s ready to roll wherever the mountains call.
It’s not just a prototype. Akash Prime is set to join India’s third and fourth regiments, bolstering layered air defence. Deployment in Ladakh isn’t a maybe—it’s a now.
Built by DRDO and Indian PSUs, this missile isn’t just made in India—it’s made for India. From local engineers to high-altitude tweaks, it’s tailored to Himalayan warfare.
Let’s not pretend this is random. Testing in Ladakh sends a direct signal to China: India is ready to protect every inch of its border, even at 15,000 feet.