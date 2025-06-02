What Sadhguru thinks about eating meat: It’s not what you expect

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Silent Screams

Pluck a fruit or cut a goat—either way, something living dies. Sadhguru warns us: violence is inherent in eating. The key isn’t guilt, but grace. Eat only what you must—with eyes open.

Forked Identity

Don’t let your plate define your person. Sadhguru cautions against turning food into identity or indulgence. Nourishment is the goal—ego is not on the menu.

Stomach Secrets

You may crave meat, but your intestines don’t. With hours-long digestion times for meat versus minutes for fruit, Sadhguru says your gut whispers a truth: you’re wired for plants.

Caveman Clause

Yes, meat kept our ancestors alive. But Sadhguru draws a line: what helped in snowbound caves isn’t ideal for a conscious, choice-rich world. Survival food isn’t sacred food.

Butcher’s Echo

What happens to fear before the slaughter? Sadhguru says animals sense death—and that trauma can echo in your emotions, rattling your mental calm for days after the meal.

Yogic Cleanse

For seekers, it’s not just about diet—it’s about stillness. Sadhguru insists that plant-based food keeps the system clean, subtle, and primed for spiritual sensitivity.

Ancient Shift

India’s vegetarian tilt didn’t come from a moral pulpit. As survival eased, attention turned inward. When the struggle to eat ended, the quest to evolve began.

No Food Shaming

Is meat evil? Not according to Sadhguru. He doesn’t preach sin or shame, just conscious eating. Morality is off the table—mindfulness is not.

Change Without Chains

Want to go veg? Don’t go cold turkey. Sadhguru advises a gentle, observant transition. Let the body guide you—not a food rulebook, not a spiritual scorecard.

