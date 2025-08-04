What were they hiding from? Secret tunnels found under Neolithic fortress in China

Credit: Institute of Archaeology, CASS

Tunnel secrets

Beneath 4,000-year-old Houchengzui lies a hidden web of escape routes—some burrowed under city walls, surfacing beyond the gates. It’s ancient urban planning with a survivalist twist.

Credit: Institute of Archaeology, CASS

Stone labyrinth

Archaeologists found six crisscrossing tunnels deep below the surface—each large enough to walk through, some lined with arches. Think medieval fortress, but Neolithic.

Representative pic

Defense decoded

Houchengzui’s triple-wall fortress just got smarter. These tunnels weren’t just escape routes—they were a backup nervous system, running silently below the chaos above.

Credit: Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the China Archaeology Network

Escape science

Engineered during the Longshan period, the underground system hints at a level of strategic foresight rarely seen in cities that old—built to vanish when danger came knocking.

Credit: Chinese Academy of Social Sciences 

Rampart runners

Some tunnels run straight beneath the city’s defensive barriers, allowing citizens—or soldiers—to bypass sieges or ambush enemies. Warfare, reimagined in stone and soil.

Representative pic

Ancient stealth

Before the term “urban warfare” existed, these architects were already building it in. These tunnels weren’t just clever—they were essential, invisible weapons.

Representative pic/World History Encyclopedia

Map mystery

The partial map released shows a maze of intersecting paths. But where do they end? Some exits lie beyond the perimeter. Others? Still unexplored.

Credit: Institute of Archaeology, CASS

Architects of survival

This wasn’t just a city—it was a fortress with hidden veins. The Longshan builders weren’t just defending territory—they were preserving futures.

Neolithic genius

Forget simple huts and basic tools—this discovery places early Chinese engineers in the ranks of tactical masterminds, centuries ahead of their time.

Representative pic
