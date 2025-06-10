'What's below Giza?': Egypt’s pyramids may be just the surface of a mega-complex

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
An Italian radar team claims a massive, interconnected labyrinth lies 2,000 feet under Giza’s pyramids—potentially rewriting everything we think we know about ancient Egypt.
After spotting spiraled columns beneath Khafre, researchers found eerily identical structures below Menkaure, suggesting a subterranean “megacity” once pulsed beneath the sands.
Famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass has torched the findings as “bulls***,” sparking a clash of titans between mainstream archaeology and rogue scientists armed with radar scans.
Ancient Egyptian texts from Edfu speak of a “serpent” that brought darkness and flood. Some now suspect the serpent was a comet—and the flood buried a whole civilization.
Supporters point to impact debris in Syria and evidence of ancient deluges in the Nile Basin—clues that align with myths and could bolster the tale of a drowned domain.
Hieroglyphs mention ‘Eldest Ones’ and sacred objects stored underground. Are they poetic metaphors—or breadcrumb trails leading to real chambers deep beneath Giza?
The team’s tech claims to peer thousands of feet below ground. Skeptics say that’s impossible—but if the scans are real, archaeologists may need to rethink their instruments, not just their ideas.
Geologists link a comet strike around 12,800 years ago to the sudden collapse of prehistoric cultures. Could it have also buried what’s now being unearthed under the pyramids?
This isn’t just a dig dispute—it’s a battle over humanity’s past. Are the pyramids 4,500 years old monuments—or the surface-level remains of a 38,000-year-old lost world?