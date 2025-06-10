'What's below Giza?': Egypt’s pyramids may be just the surface of a mega-complex

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Buried Network

An Italian radar team claims a massive, interconnected labyrinth lies 2,000 feet under Giza’s pyramids—potentially rewriting everything we think we know about ancient Egypt.

Pillar Match

After spotting spiraled columns beneath Khafre, researchers found eerily identical structures below Menkaure, suggesting a subterranean “megacity” once pulsed beneath the sands.

Zahi Explodes

Famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass has torched the findings as “bulls***,” sparking a clash of titans between mainstream archaeology and rogue scientists armed with radar scans.

Serpent Myth

Ancient Egyptian texts from Edfu speak of a “serpent” that brought darkness and flood. Some now suspect the serpent was a comet—and the flood buried a whole civilization.

Representative pic

Flood Proof?

Supporters point to impact debris in Syria and evidence of ancient deluges in the Nile Basin—clues that align with myths and could bolster the tale of a drowned domain.

Representative pic

Lost Elders

Hieroglyphs mention ‘Eldest Ones’ and sacred objects stored underground. Are they poetic metaphors—or breadcrumb trails leading to real chambers deep beneath Giza?

Representative pic

Deep Doubts

The team’s tech claims to peer thousands of feet below ground. Skeptics say that’s impossible—but if the scans are real, archaeologists may need to rethink their instruments, not just their ideas.

Comet Theory

Geologists link a comet strike around 12,800 years ago to the sudden collapse of prehistoric cultures. Could it have also buried what’s now being unearthed under the pyramids?

Representative pic

History War

This isn’t just a dig dispute—it’s a battle over humanity’s past. Are the pyramids 4,500 years old monuments—or the surface-level remains of a 38,000-year-old lost world?
Related Stories

'359m above Chenab': Meet the IISc professor behind the world’s tallest railway bridge '200% circle rate hike': Why Ayodhya real estate isn’t cooling anytime soon 'The DNA that should not exist': 6,000-yr-old remains has no connection to anyone on Earth Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS: India’s first astronaut in space in 41 years