When ₹20 crore isn't enough: Inside Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit breakup

With annual earnings of ₹60 crore, Deepika Padukone makes ₹23,07,692 for every standard 8-hour workday—putting her in the top tier of India’s entertainment income bracket.
On the Spirit project, Deepika’s rate would have been ₹40,00,000 per 8-hour shooting day, based on a ₹20 crore fee spread across 50 shoot days.
Each hour of her time on Spirit was effectively valued at ₹5,00,000—more than what many television actors earn per episode.
Her Spirit agreement reportedly included a strict 8-hour daily cap and clauses for additional payment if the shoot crossed 100 days.
The ₹20 crore she would’ve earned from Spirit alone represented one-third of her annual income—signaling the high financial stakes of her participation.
By exiting Spirit, Deepika forfeited ₹20 crore in potential earnings—making it one of the costliest walkouts by a lead actress in recent Bollywood history.
Deepika’s per-day rate of ₹40 lakh likely constituted a significant portion of Spirit’s casting and production budget.
Her Spirit pay rate was markedly above average for female leads in India, who typically command ₹5–15 crore per film depending on stature.
The reported clash over ₹20 crore fees and 8-hour workdays was central to the breakdown between Deepika and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.