'When Taj Mahal disappeared': How the 1971 war nearly turned it into a target

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
When Pakistani jets bombed Agra’s airbase, Indian authorities feared the next strike could hit the Taj Mahal—a direct blow to national morale.
To shield it from enemy pilots, officials launched a daring plan: hide one of the world’s most recognizable monuments in plain sight.
The gleaming white dome was covered in coarse green jute cloth, dyed to match the earth below—making the Taj vanish into the terrain.
Twigs, branches, and shrubs were layered over the monument, breaking its iconic silhouette and mimicking a wild landscape from above.
Every lamp and floodlight around the Taj went dark. Without its glow, the monument disappeared into the night sky, invisible to bombers.
This happened during the 1971 Indo-Pak War—when India feared airstrikes on cultural landmarks and responded with remarkable creativity.
Tourists were turned away, and security was tightened. For 15 tense days, the Taj stood silent—shrouded, guarded, and closed to the world.
Similar tactics were used across India—Red Fort and Jaisalmer Fort were disguised or protected to avoid becoming symbols of destruction.
The Taj was never hit. Its wartime vanishing act is now a legendary example of cultural preservation under fire.