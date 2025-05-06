'When Taj Mahal disappeared': How the 1971 war nearly turned it into a target

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Target Fears

When Pakistani jets bombed Agra’s airbase, Indian authorities feared the next strike could hit the Taj Mahal—a direct blow to national morale.

Camouflage Call

To shield it from enemy pilots, officials launched a daring plan: hide one of the world’s most recognizable monuments in plain sight.

Green Cloak

The gleaming white dome was covered in coarse green jute cloth, dyed to match the earth below—making the Taj vanish into the terrain.

Jungle Disguise

Twigs, branches, and shrubs were layered over the monument, breaking its iconic silhouette and mimicking a wild landscape from above.

Lights Out

Every lamp and floodlight around the Taj went dark. Without its glow, the monument disappeared into the night sky, invisible to bombers.

Wartime Shield

This happened during the 1971 Indo-Pak War—when India feared airstrikes on cultural landmarks and responded with remarkable creativity.

Entry Blocked

Tourists were turned away, and security was tightened. For 15 tense days, the Taj stood silent—shrouded, guarded, and closed to the world.

Heritage Defense

Similar tactics were used across India—Red Fort and Jaisalmer Fort were disguised or protected to avoid becoming symbols of destruction.

Disappearance Worked

The Taj was never hit. Its wartime vanishing act is now a legendary example of cultural preservation under fire.
Related Stories

'Space oddity': Hubble captures one-armed galaxy that defies all logic ₹2 lakh just for hair?: This is what it takes and costs to look like Malaika Arora 'Halley’s Comet is back': How to watch 40 meteors an Hour in India before sunrise 'YouTube’s ₹2 lakh secret': What 1 million views can earn you in India