Where faith glows: The 9 most breathtaking religious sites on Earth

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

1. Vatican City, Italy

Home to St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican Museums, and the Sistine Chapel, the Vatican is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and an artistic marvel.

2. Mecca, Saudi Arabia

The holiest city in Islam, containing the Kaaba at Masjid al-Haram. Millions of Muslims pilgrimage here annually to perform the Hajj and rituals central to their faith.

3. Jerusalem, Israel

Revered by Jews, Christians, and Muslims, Jerusalem features sites like the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and Al-Aqsa Mosque, set within a city of profound historical and spiritual resonance.

4. Varanasi, India

One of Hinduism’s holiest cities, set along the banks of the Ganges River. Pilgrims come for ritual bathing, funeral rites, and vibrant spiritual ceremonies such as the evening Ganga Aarti.

5. Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib), Amritsar, India

The stunning golden façade and peaceful waters of Amrit Sarovar welcome people of all backgrounds; the Golden Temple is the spiritual heart of Sikhism.

6. Lourdes, France

Famous for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes. Pilgrims come for the healing spring and spiritual solace, inspired by Marian apparitions reported in 1858.

7. Bodh Gaya, India

The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, marks the place of Buddha’s enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree—a revered pilgrimage site for Buddhists worldwide.

8. Santiago de Compostela, Spain

The endpoint of the Camino de Santiago, a network of ancient pilgrim walking routes. Believed to house the remains of St. James the Apostle, the cathedral and city are both historic and beautiful.

9. Kyoto, Japan

Renowned for serene Buddhist temples, classic Shinto shrines, and lush gardens. Sites like Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion) and Kiyomizu-dera are masterpieces of spiritual architecture.

Related Stories

Banned by birth: The wild baby names the U.S. won’t allow Inside the millionaire mind: What the rich do that you probably don’t The PhD paradox: Chinese scientists stay but their peers fly home. Here's why The poop suitcase mystery: How Putin guards more than just state secrets