Where faith glows: The 9 most breathtaking religious sites on Earth

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Home to St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican Museums, and the Sistine Chapel, the Vatican is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and an artistic marvel.
The holiest city in Islam, containing the Kaaba at Masjid al-Haram. Millions of Muslims pilgrimage here annually to perform the Hajj and rituals central to their faith.
Revered by Jews, Christians, and Muslims, Jerusalem features sites like the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and Al-Aqsa Mosque, set within a city of profound historical and spiritual resonance.
One of Hinduism’s holiest cities, set along the banks of the Ganges River. Pilgrims come for ritual bathing, funeral rites, and vibrant spiritual ceremonies such as the evening Ganga Aarti.
The stunning golden façade and peaceful waters of Amrit Sarovar welcome people of all backgrounds; the Golden Temple is the spiritual heart of Sikhism.
Famous for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes. Pilgrims come for the healing spring and spiritual solace, inspired by Marian apparitions reported in 1858.
The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, marks the place of Buddha’s enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree—a revered pilgrimage site for Buddhists worldwide.
The endpoint of the Camino de Santiago, a network of ancient pilgrim walking routes. Believed to house the remains of St. James the Apostle, the cathedral and city are both historic and beautiful.
Renowned for serene Buddhist temples, classic Shinto shrines, and lush gardens. Sites like Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion) and Kiyomizu-dera are masterpieces of spiritual architecture.