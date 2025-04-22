'Who after Pope Francis': Vatican’s chimney holds Catholic history's ultimate secret

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
The death of Pope Francis closes a transformative chapter in Catholic history, sending the Church into mourning—and the world into anticipation of the next successor.
Now all eyes turn to the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, where a single puff of smoke will tell the globe if a new spiritual leader has been chosen.
White for yes, black for not yet. These ancient colors carry suspense, used since 1878 to deliver a divine verdict to the faithful and curious alike.
Each vote ends with flames. Cardinals burn their ballots in a sacred stove, mixing in chemicals to ensure that the message rises—unmistakably.
In total seclusion, 120 cardinal-electors cast secret ballots. All contact with the world is severed. Only smoke escapes the locked doors of the conclave.
Since 2005, chemical compounds like potassium chlorate and anthracene have ensured clear signals—ending the confusion once caused by unpredictable mixtures.
Vatican historians say the smoke is more than theater—it’s divine choreography, symbolizing the Holy Spirit’s role in guiding the Church’s choice.
From St. Peter’s Square to smartphones worldwide, the faithful and the fascinated alike stare skyward, watching for the smallest sign of sacred decision.
When white smoke appears, bells ring, and a new pope steps into history. The words “Habemus Papam” echo, announcing the Church’s next voice to the world.