‘Who built it?’: Teotihuacan could hide the oldest energy reactor on Earth

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Hidden Element

In 2015, Sergio Gómez found shimmering mercury pools beneath the Feathered Serpent Pyramid, opening a chilling window into ancient Mesoamerican mysteries.

Ghostly Gateway

Liquid mercury’s mirror-like surface led researchers to believe it symbolized a supernatural passage to the underworld, much like sacred water.

Lost Ritual

Sergio Gómez theorized the tunnels and mercury chambers were crafted for the soul of a royal figure to travel safely to the supernatural world.

Deadly Feat

Extracting mercury from cinnabar rock involved lethal heat processes — astonishing for a civilization lacking modern technology or protection.

Alien Energy

Sheets of mica, a perfect electrical insulator, were discovered near the mercury, sparking theories of ancient energy technologies hidden underground.

Distant Source

Sheets of mica, a perfect electrical insulator, were discovered near the mercury, sparking theories of ancient energy technologies hiddenlikely came from mines 4,600 miles away in Brazil, suggesting a trade network—or knowledge—far beyond known history.

Missing Tomb

No royal tomb was ever discovered beneath the pyramid, intensifying debates over whether the structure had a far more complex, unknown purpose.

Ancient Reactor

Some researchers speculate the mercury and mica together created a primitive energy device, challenging the timeline of humanity’s technological history.

Global Echo

The only other site with large mercury deposits: China’s tomb of the First Emperor, hinting at a lost, global obsession with mercury and power.
Related Stories

'Sacred secrets': Why Brihadeeswarar Temple’s tower casts no shadow ‘No, they don’t cause cancer’: Why microwaves are safer than you think 'Earth's hidden ocean': Tethys Seaway was the force behind deserts, monsoons, and migration 'Helium hint from Tibet': India’s plate may be peeling like layers of a giant geologic onion