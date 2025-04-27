‘Who built it?’: Teotihuacan could hide the oldest energy reactor on Earth

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
In 2015, Sergio Gómez found shimmering mercury pools beneath the Feathered Serpent Pyramid, opening a chilling window into ancient Mesoamerican mysteries.
Liquid mercury’s mirror-like surface led researchers to believe it symbolized a supernatural passage to the underworld, much like sacred water.
Sergio Gómez theorized the tunnels and mercury chambers were crafted for the soul of a royal figure to travel safely to the supernatural world.
Extracting mercury from cinnabar rock involved lethal heat processes — astonishing for a civilization lacking modern technology or protection.
Sheets of mica, a perfect electrical insulator, were discovered near the mercury, sparking theories of ancient energy technologies hidden underground.
No royal tomb was ever discovered beneath the pyramid, intensifying debates over whether the structure had a far more complex, unknown purpose.
Some researchers speculate the mercury and mica together created a primitive energy device, challenging the timeline of humanity’s technological history.
The only other site with large mercury deposits: China’s tomb of the First Emperor, hinting at a lost, global obsession with mercury and power.