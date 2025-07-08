Who is Archita Phukan? Why her Kendra Lust 'deal' could be a multi-crore disruptor

Photos : Instagram/babydoll_archi
Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Archita Phukan may become the first Indian influencer to collaborate with a global adult star like Kendra Lust.
Industry sources suggest the deal could be worth several crores, signaling a major financial leap.
This would mark a rare crossover between Indian social media and the international adult entertainment industry.
Archita’s Instagram following has surged past 800K since the viral post with Kendra Lust.
She hasn’t confirmed the nature of the collaboration but hinted it's part of a larger plan.
If confirmed, the deal challenges major cultural taboos around adult entertainment in India.
A tie-up with Kendra Lust would instantly place Archita in front of an international audience.
Archita has spoken about escaping forced prostitution by paying ₹25 lakh—this deal flips that script.
This move could create new brand opportunities for Indian creators willing to break norms.