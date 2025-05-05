Who Needs a C-Suite?: Avneet Kaur’s reels make more money than your CEO’s entire salary

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Avneet Kaur rakes in ₹20–27 crore a year through brand deals, acting, and social media—putting her well above most corporate titans in sheer earning power.
The average CEO in India earns around ₹10 crore annually—making Avneet’s income nearly double the typical executive package.
Top dogs like Cognizant and Zerodha CEOs earn ₹66–186 crore yearly—but those salaries are rare, and Avneet still plays in the same league as many elite names.
In industries like edtech, healthcare, or telecom, average CEO pay sits between ₹34–54 lakh—a fraction of what Avneet pulls in from her multi-platform empire.
Entry-level CEOs may bring home just ₹7.8–27 lakh annually, making Avneet’s income nearly 100x higher than someone with the same title at a small firm.
Unlike CEOs who rely on fixed salaries and stock bonuses, Avneet’s diversified income stream thrives on reach, engagement, and brand value—not company profit margins.
While CEOs need to hit performance targets, Avneet’s value grows with every follower—her fame literally converts to cash in real time.
In today’s India, creators like Avneet are redefining wealth. With fewer suits and more reels, they’re out-earning entire boards.
She may not hold a corporate title, but Avneet’s ₹20 crore haul places her ahead of most CEOs—without ever clocking in at an office.
