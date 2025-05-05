Who Needs a C-Suite?: Avneet Kaur’s reels make more money than your CEO’s entire salary

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Star Payday

Avneet Kaur rakes in ₹20–27 crore a year through brand deals, acting, and social media—putting her well above most corporate titans in sheer earning power.

Instagram/avneetkaur_13

CEO Snapshot

The average CEO in India earns around ₹10 crore annually—making Avneet’s income nearly double the typical executive package.

High Bar

Top dogs like Cognizant and Zerodha CEOs earn ₹66–186 crore yearly—but those salaries are rare, and Avneet still plays in the same league as many elite names.

Middle Gap

In industries like edtech, healthcare, or telecom, average CEO pay sits between ₹34–54 lakh—a fraction of what Avneet pulls in from her multi-platform empire.

Rookie CEOs

Entry-level CEOs may bring home just ₹7.8–27 lakh annually, making Avneet’s income nearly 100x higher than someone with the same title at a small firm.

Influencer Edge

Unlike CEOs who rely on fixed salaries and stock bonuses, Avneet’s diversified income stream thrives on reach, engagement, and brand value—not company profit margins.

Instagram/avneetkaur_13

Corporate Divide

While CEOs need to hit performance targets, Avneet’s value grows with every follower—her fame literally converts to cash in real time.

Representative pic

New Power

In today’s India, creators like Avneet are redefining wealth. With fewer suits and more reels, they’re out-earning entire boards.

Instagram/avneetkaur_13

Boardroom Shock

She may not hold a corporate title, but Avneet’s ₹20 crore haul places her ahead of most CEOs—without ever clocking in at an office.

Instagram/avneetkaur_13
