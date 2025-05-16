Why China just can't get along with India: Experts simplify the real reasons

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Border Flashpoint

The 3,440 km India-China border remains unresolved, sparking deadly clashes like Galwan (2020). Talks drag on, but the line stays blurred — a constant source of friction.

Old War, New Baggage

Memories of the 1962 war haven’t faded. Deep mistrust from both sides keeps diplomatic progress slow and fragile, with every incident triggering old suspicions.

Power Play

China sees India as a rival in Asia’s power game. From South Asia to the Indian Ocean, both countries back opposing projects, partners, and alliances.

China’s Muscle-Flexing

Be it border infrastructure or pushing the Belt and Road through disputed regions, China’s assertive moves challenge India’s sovereignty, worsening ties.

Trade Tilt

India’s $87 billion trade deficit with China exposes a lopsided economic relationship. Dependence on Chinese imports is seen as a strategic weak spot for India.

Water Worries

China’s dam-building on rivers like the Brahmaputra fuels India’s fears over water security. Control over upstream flow becomes a quiet but serious concern.

Tibet Tensions

Hosting the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile irks China. Though India backs “One China,” Tibet remains a thorny issue in relations.

Business Barriers

Indian firms struggle with China’s opaque regulations and IP challenges, adding to calls for decoupling and “Make in India” strategies to reduce reliance.

Misreads & Misfires

Chinese analysts blame Indian leaders personally, but miss the bigger picture: structural disputes, not personalities, are the real block to better ties.
