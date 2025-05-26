Why don't ACs last long in India?  Answer: It’s not the heat that is killing it

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Sulfur Showers

Rotting sewage isn’t just a smell problem—it’s eating your AC from the inside. Hydrogen sulfide turns into sulfuric acid, stealthily corroding copper coils and tubing, often before a leak ever starts.

Salt Attack

High TDS levels in India’s water supply are corroding your cooling systems. Salty droplets in cooling towers cling to metal, triggering aggressive decay and forcing premature replacements.

Acid Bath

In cities where water runs acidic, your AC's lifespan is shrinking fast. With every drip of low pH moisture, copper coils pit and crumble, weakening under invisible chemical assault.

Hard Knock

Hard water is silently sabotaging your HVAC. Calcium and magnesium deposit like cholesterol in pipes and heat exchangers, choking efficiency and risking catastrophic blockages.

Biofilm Blitz

Inside your AC may be a microbial jungle. Contaminated water seeds biofilms that breed fungi and deadly bacteria like Legionella—damaging internals and threatening health.

Drain Doom

Poorly drained AC units turn into festering puddles. That stagnant condensate becomes a corrosion catalyst, a mold factory, and a ticket to musty, malfunctioning cooling.

Heat Speed

Hot water isn’t just unpleasant—it’s corrosive. Elevated water temps accelerate metal degradation, especially when paired with India's already hostile air quality.

Flood Trap

Monsoon rains + bad drainage = outdoor AC death. Standing water short-circuits electronics, rusts casings, and leaves even new units gasping for breath.

Neglect Spiral

Skipping maintenance in polluted zones is a fast track to failure. Each unchecked scale layer or rust spot multiplies stress on parts, degrading performance month by month.
