Why don't ACs last long in India?  Answer: It’s not the heat that is killing it

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Rotting sewage isn’t just a smell problem—it’s eating your AC from the inside. Hydrogen sulfide turns into sulfuric acid, stealthily corroding copper coils and tubing, often before a leak ever starts.
High TDS levels in India’s water supply are corroding your cooling systems. Salty droplets in cooling towers cling to metal, triggering aggressive decay and forcing premature replacements.
In cities where water runs acidic, your AC's lifespan is shrinking fast. With every drip of low pH moisture, copper coils pit and crumble, weakening under invisible chemical assault.
Hard water is silently sabotaging your HVAC. Calcium and magnesium deposit like cholesterol in pipes and heat exchangers, choking efficiency and risking catastrophic blockages.
Inside your AC may be a microbial jungle. Contaminated water seeds biofilms that breed fungi and deadly bacteria like Legionella—damaging internals and threatening health.
Poorly drained AC units turn into festering puddles. That stagnant condensate becomes a corrosion catalyst, a mold factory, and a ticket to musty, malfunctioning cooling.
Hot water isn’t just unpleasant—it’s corrosive. Elevated water temps accelerate metal degradation, especially when paired with India's already hostile air quality.
Monsoon rains + bad drainage = outdoor AC death. Standing water short-circuits electronics, rusts casings, and leaves even new units gasping for breath.
Skipping maintenance in polluted zones is a fast track to failure. Each unchecked scale layer or rust spot multiplies stress on parts, degrading performance month by month.