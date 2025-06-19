Why India’s brains are slowing down: And it is not just COVID’s fault

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Months after testing negative, millions still can’t focus. Up to 58% of long COVID patients in India report memory lapses, brain fog, and mental exhaustion—and no one’s talking about it.
From 12-hour workdays to 5 a.m. productivity hacks, India’s “hustle culture” is frying brains. Chronic stress is no longer just emotional—it’s neurological.
Your screen isn’t just hurting your eyes—it’s numbing your mind. Constant pings, reels, and multitasking are short-circuiting attention spans across a digital-addicted generation.
Insomnia is the new epidemic. With disrupted sleep and midnight doomscrolling, India is quietly becoming a nation of foggy, fatigued minds.
Low B12. Low D. Low hydration. The average Indian diet is breeding cognitive slowness—and you may not realize it until it’s too late.
From thyroid crashes to postnatal fog, India’s hormonal health crisis is silently hijacking mental clarity—especially among women.
Toxic air isn’t just choking lungs—it’s dimming cognition. Studies link urban pollution to declining brain health, and India’s megacities are ground zero.
Social isolation during lockdowns left psychological scars. Now, many are back in crowds—but still feel mentally detached and emotionally distant.
Even schoolchildren aren’t spared. Between online classes, junk food, and zero outdoor time, the youngest minds are showing early signs of mental burnout.