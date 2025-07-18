Why Kolkata stays dry: And Bengaluru still floods after every downpour

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A luxury condo in Gurgaon now lists “boats during monsoon” as a seasonal amenity—residents navigate waist-deep water while drainage projects remain eternally “in progress.”
India’s tech capital, Bengaluru, turns into a cautionary tale as billion-dollar campuses drown due to the vanishing of 80% of its lakes. Code runs on the cloud—until the cloud bursts.
Kolkata’s unlikely hero? A sprawling marshland that absorbs floods and filters sewage—turning the city’s former waterlogging curse into a sustainability playbook.
Gurgaon’s stormwater drain handles just 15% of runoff. The rest? It chooses the scenic route—through living rooms, elevators, and parking basements.
Once revered johads and ponds in Gurgaon are now ghost memories under golf courses and gated plots. Old water wisdom is paved over in cement and regret.
Rain barrels down the Aravalis into Gurgaon with nowhere to go. A perfect recipe for urban flash floods, made worse by clogged, unfinished drains and missing catchments.
Kolkata quietly spent Rs 900 crore removing 20 lakh tonnes of silt from ancient underground drains. The result? A city that now dries in six hours instead of six days.
Unchecked building on Yamuna’s floodplains has converted Gurgaon into a monsoon minefield. Developers profit while residents sink—literally and financially.
Salt Lake and New Town didn't wait for disaster. Their aggressive desilting and canal dredging might be the reason Kolkata isn’t making headlines—for the right reasons.