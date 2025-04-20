'Why temples make you feel better': How parikrama rewires your body and brain

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Energy alignment

Parikrama paths are aligned using Vastu principles with Earth’s magnetic fields. Temples act as energy nodes, syncing body rhythms with natural geomagnetic currents.

Sun path

Clockwise movement mirrors the sun’s east-to-west arc. This alignment aids circadian rhythm regulation, supporting hormone balance and mental clarity throughout the day.

Representative pic

Foot wisdom

Barefoot walking stimulates foot acupressure zones. This activates the nervous system and boosts organ function, aiding digestion and reducing chronic stress.

Zen motion

The rhythmic pace of parikrama induces a meditative state. Studies show this slows cortisol production and increases alpha brain waves linked to peace and clarity.

Temple fields

Temple stones and sacred geometries emit electromagnetic fields. Walking through them enhances biofield interaction, potentially improving cellular energy levels.

Heart boost

Parikrama offers gentle cardiovascular exercise. Regular practice promotes blood circulation, lowers blood pressure, and enhances oxygen delivery across the body.

Energy loop

Circular parikrama paths create energy-retaining zones. The closed-loop architecture amplifies positive frequencies and minimizes vibrational leakage.

Mind connection

Group parikrama fosters unity and emotional wellbeing. Oxytocin release during communal chanting and movement enhances social bonding and lowers anxiety.

Representative pic

Sound resonance

Temples are acoustically designed. Chanting during parikrama enhances emotional catharsis and energetic alignment through vibrational entrainment with the sanctum.
Related Stories

'Alien planet hotter than Venus': TOI-270 d stuns scientists with molten mystery 'This could be a portal': Scientists stunned by a gaping Martian pit 'Robots, radiation, and a pit stop to Mars': NASA’s Gateway is no ordinary space station 'India’s desert is turning green': Thar stuns scientists with 38% vegetation spike