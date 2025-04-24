'Without Earth, Sun, or cells': Deep space may have baked the blueprint for life

Cosmic Origins

Long before Earth formed, icy clouds in deep space brewed key molecules for life—far from any star.

Frozen Alchemy

At near absolute zero, simple gases exposed to cosmic rays transformed into complex acids essential to metabolism.

Stellar Starterkit

Researchers recreated star-forming conditions to show how life’s chemistry could begin in deep space.

Prebiotic Package

Carboxylic acids like those in the Krebs cycle were formed—matching compounds in meteorites like Ryugu.

Meteorite Match

Molecules found in ancient space rocks align with lab-simulated acids, suggesting extraterrestrial seeding.

Life Before Earth

These molecules likely hitched rides on comets and asteroids, delivering life’s ingredients to newborn Earth.

Universal Recipe

The same chemical pathways could spark life beyond Earth—anywhere conditions mirror interstellar space.

Galactic Chemistry

This work redefines life’s timeline—chemical evolution in space may have started millions of years early.

Island Innovation

From the labs of Hawaiʻi, scientists are reshaping astrobiology by simulating the chemistry of the stars.

