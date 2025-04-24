'Without Earth, Sun, or cells': Deep space may have baked the blueprint for life

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Long before Earth formed, icy clouds in deep space brewed key molecules for life—far from any star.
Representative pic
At near absolute zero, simple gases exposed to cosmic rays transformed into complex acids essential to metabolism.
Representative pic
Researchers recreated star-forming conditions to show how life’s chemistry could begin in deep space.
Representative pic
Carboxylic acids like those in the Krebs cycle were formed—matching compounds in meteorites like Ryugu.
Representative pic
Molecules found in ancient space rocks align with lab-simulated acids, suggesting extraterrestrial seeding.
Representative pic
These molecules likely hitched rides on comets and asteroids, delivering life’s ingredients to newborn Earth.
Representative pic
The same chemical pathways could spark life beyond Earth—anywhere conditions mirror interstellar space.
Representative pic
This work redefines life’s timeline—chemical evolution in space may have started millions of years early.
Representative pic
From the labs of Hawaiʻi, scientists are reshaping astrobiology by simulating the chemistry of the stars.
Representative pic