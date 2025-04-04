Working in Delhi? This year’s heat will could you poorer by ₹1.2 lakh. Here’s how

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Representative pic

Wealth Wipeout

A 4°C rise could slash personal wealth by 40%, say UNSW scientists—quadrupling past estimates and sounding alarms for global prosperity.

Representative pic

Delhi Drop

Living in Delhi earning ₹3 lakh annually? You’d lose ₹1.2 lakh if temps rise 4°C—cutting your income to ₹1.8 lakh, per study in Environmental Research Letters.

GDP Freefall

Even at 2°C warming, global GDP per person could shrink 16%, not the 1.4% once expected—showing the economic cliff we’re racing toward.

Model Mayhem

Current models don’t factor in economic chaos from extremes. Prof. Pitman says these blind spots make current climate policies dangerously outdated.

Representative pic

Trade Traps

Economies are tightly linked. Even nations not hit directly by climate may suffer from global supply chain breakdowns, warn experts

False Balance

Old models assume warming losses in one area get offset elsewhere. But that’s a myth, say economists—climate hits everyone, just differently.

Representative pic

North Not Safe

Even colder regions like Canada or Russia won’t escape losses, due to trade entanglements and climate unpredictability, says economist Neal.

Local Extremes

“It’s in the extremes when the rubber hits the road,” says a researcher. Policies built on average temps miss the real-world impacts.

Cut Now

Redesigning models to reflect real economic risks could help nations justify aggressive emission cuts—before it’s too late, researchers urge.

Representative pic
Related Stories

'₹6,000 saved per year': Government to pay you for scrapping your old AC 'Time does not end': Quantum study suggests black holes may lead to other universes 'Venus gone wild': New class of planets emerges from the shadows of cosmic dust 'The Moon is listening': A crashed mission opens a new window to the early universe