Working in Delhi? This year’s heat will could you poorer by ₹1.2 lakh. Here’s how

A 4°C rise could slash personal wealth by 40%, say UNSW scientists—quadrupling past estimates and sounding alarms for global prosperity.
Living in Delhi earning ₹3 lakh annually? You’d lose ₹1.2 lakh if temps rise 4°C—cutting your income to ₹1.8 lakh, per study in Environmental Research Letters.
Even at 2°C warming, global GDP per person could shrink 16%, not the 1.4% once expected—showing the economic cliff we’re racing toward.
Current models don’t factor in economic chaos from extremes. Prof. Pitman says these blind spots make current climate policies dangerously outdated.
Economies are tightly linked. Even nations not hit directly by climate may suffer from global supply chain breakdowns, warn experts
Old models assume warming losses in one area get offset elsewhere. But that’s a myth, say economists—climate hits everyone, just differently.
Even colder regions like Canada or Russia won’t escape losses, due to trade entanglements and climate unpredictability, says economist Neal.
“It’s in the extremes when the rubber hits the road,” says a researcher. Policies built on average temps miss the real-world impacts.
Redesigning models to reflect real economic risks could help nations justify aggressive emission cuts—before it’s too late, researchers urge.
