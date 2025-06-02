'Worse than JEE?': The brutal truth about surviving China’s Gaokao exams

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In China, one exam decides not just your future—but your family's status, income, and honor. With parents camping outside test centers and entire towns going silent, the Gaokao is a national ritual of survival.
Held just once a year, the Gaokao offers no second chances within the same cycle. Miss your peak day and you're waiting 365 more—no retakes, no mercy. Lives hinge on a single date in June.
On Gaokao day, entire neighborhoods mute their alarms, reroute traffic, and halt construction. It's not a holiday—it's a national hush ordered to shield students from distractions.
Nine hours of grueling testing over up to four days. Students train for years, balancing rote drills with emotional stamina to survive what many psychologists call the world's most stressful exam.
Of the 13.4 million students who take the Gaokao, fewer than 15,000 make it into China’s most elite universities. That’s tougher than Harvard, the IAS, and the Olympics—combined.
Where you're born can sabotage your dreams. Provincial seat quotas mean a Beijing teen may need half the score a rural Sichuan student needs to get into the same university.
With no limit on attempts, some students take the Gaokao three, four, even six times—living in prep schools for years, frozen in academic purgatory until they “break through.”
China's "Gaokao towns" are cities built entirely around test prep. Schools with military-style dorms, 16-hour study days, and zero distractions—designed to mass-produce college admittees.
Could India’s JEE warriors survive the Gaokao? Experts say probably not. Gaokao’s breadth, essay demands, and cultural pressure form a crucible uniquely Chinese—and unforgiving.