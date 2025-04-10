'Xenon 129 mystery': Harvard scientist claims Mars was home to a race nuked by aliens

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Dr. John Brandenburg, a plasma physicist from Princeton, believes Mars' red dust is nuclear residue from an ancient planetary war.
According to Dr. Brandenburg, ancient Martians—Cydonians and Utopians—were wiped out in a targeted nuclear strike by an unknown alien race.
Credit: ESA
His research points to abnormally high Xenon-129 levels on Mars—an isotope typically released in thermonuclear explosions, not natural processes.
Dr. Brandenburg found Martian soil chemistry similar to Earth’s nuclear test sites, suggesting a planetary-scale detonation in the distant past.
Philosophy PhD Jason Reza Jorjani reignited interest in Brandenburg’s theory on the Danny Jones Podcast, calling it "alarming evidence" of Martian genocide.
The “Face on Mars” and other pyramid-like structures in Cydonia, dismissed by NASA, are seen by Brandenburg as remnants of a lost civilization.
Credit: NASA
Brandenburg’s theory aligns with a 1984 CIA remote viewing session where psychic Joe McMoneagle described dying Martians and megalithic ruins.
Dr. Brandenburg believes Mars once had a livable climate and intelligent beings—comparable in advancement to ancient Egyptians.
Brandenburg argues the Xenon-129 pattern on Mars is "unmistakable"—mirroring signatures left by Earth’s most powerful nuclear weapons.
Credit: NASA/GSFC/JPL-Caltech