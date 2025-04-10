'Xenon 129 mystery': Harvard scientist claims Mars was home to a race nuked by aliens

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Martian Fallout

Dr. John Brandenburg, a plasma physicist from Princeton, believes Mars' red dust is nuclear residue from an ancient planetary war.

Cydonian Casualties

According to Dr. Brandenburg, ancient Martians—Cydonians and Utopians—were wiped out in a targeted nuclear strike by an unknown alien race.

Credit: ESA

Xenon Evidence

His research points to abnormally high Xenon-129 levels on Mars—an isotope typically released in thermonuclear explosions, not natural processes.

Nuclear Match

Dr. Brandenburg found Martian soil chemistry similar to Earth’s nuclear test sites, suggesting a planetary-scale detonation in the distant past.

Podcast Revival

Philosophy PhD Jason Reza Jorjani reignited interest in Brandenburg’s theory on the Danny Jones Podcast, calling it "alarming evidence" of Martian genocide.

Cydonia Conspiracy

The “Face on Mars” and other pyramid-like structures in Cydonia, dismissed by NASA, are seen by Brandenburg as remnants of a lost civilization.

Credit: NASA

CIA Connection

Brandenburg’s theory aligns with a 1984 CIA remote viewing session where psychic Joe McMoneagle described dying Martians and megalithic ruins.

Ancient Advanced Life

Dr. Brandenburg believes Mars once had a livable climate and intelligent beings—comparable in advancement to ancient Egyptians.

Unmistakable Signature

Brandenburg argues the Xenon-129 pattern on Mars is "unmistakable"—mirroring signatures left by Earth’s most powerful nuclear weapons.

Credit: NASA/GSFC/JPL-Caltech
Related Stories

Older than Egypt?: This submerged structure in Japan could expose a forgotten civilization James Webb uncovers hidden disk: Ring Nebula’s central star hiding dusty secret 'Amazon’s toxic time bomb': How trees reveal the invisible scars of gold mining ‘Made in Bengaluru for Moon’: India’s bacteria bricks could build the first lunar base