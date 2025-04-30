‘Yerramala’s biggest mystery’: This Nandi idol in AP temple is growing and no one knows how

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Tucked deep in Andhra’s Yerramala hills, Yaganti’s setting feels untouched by time — a spiritual haven carved into nature’s raw stone silence.
Here, Shiva and Parvati appear as Ardhanareeswara — one single idol, two divine forms, symbolizing cosmic balance rarely worshipped this way.
The temple’s Nandi statue is said to be growing inch by inch — so much so, a stone pillar was removed to make space for its expansion.
A pond mysteriously refilled from the mouth of a Nandi statue, the Pushkarini stays cool year-round — its underground water source remains unknown.
Yaganti’s caves whisper with history — from Agastya’s meditations to broken idols and prophetic writings that foretold India’s future.
The temple is a blend of dynasties — Pallava to Vijayanagara — each etching their mark into its timeless rock-cut walls and sculptures.
Unlike most Shiva temples, no linga here — just a rare idol form, worshipped in defiance of tradition, adding to Yaganti’s unique aura.
Locals believe the stone Nandi will one day awaken and roar at Kali Yuga’s end — a chilling prophecy tied to the temple’s power.
Surrounded by forested hills, mystic caves, and still silence, Yaganti is both a spiritual retreat and a window into Earth’s hidden magic.